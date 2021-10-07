55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

