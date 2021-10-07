55I LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

55I LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

