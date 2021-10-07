55I LLC Acquires 10,109 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

