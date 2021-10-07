55,087 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,084,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $8,517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,966,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,809,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

