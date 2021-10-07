50,000 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. III Capital Management bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of VPCBU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

