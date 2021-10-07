46,629 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 644,013 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,536,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.54 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.