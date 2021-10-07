4,602 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.