4,310,664 Shares in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,310,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

