$409.15 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce sales of $409.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the highest is $531.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK remained flat at $$10.53 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 124,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

