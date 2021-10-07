$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

WM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,426. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

