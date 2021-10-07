$327.05 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce sales of $327.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.55 million. Trex posted sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trex by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.