2,994 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock worth $74,401,282. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

SWTX opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.