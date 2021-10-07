$230.58 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $230.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $235.00 million. 2U posted sales of $201.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.93. 11,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,526. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 224,101 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of 2U by 979,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

