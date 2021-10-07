$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $23.76 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. Eargo has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

