$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

