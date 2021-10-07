$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

