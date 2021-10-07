$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

