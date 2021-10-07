1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) rose 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 8,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

DIBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

