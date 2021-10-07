19,750 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,651. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

