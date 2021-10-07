1,848 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $204.87 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.04 and a 200 day moving average of $177.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

