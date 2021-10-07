$18.96 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report sales of $18.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.57 million and the lowest is $17.34 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AutoWeb stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,387. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.