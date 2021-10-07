1,725 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,940,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $163.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.