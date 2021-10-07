16,927 Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Xperi by 26.7% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $4,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

XPER opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.