15,000 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.18. 648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.61. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.