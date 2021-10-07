$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report $15.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 38,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,104. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $354.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

