$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $562.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 280,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,818. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,211.96 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

