1,103,829 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

