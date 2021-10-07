-$1.29 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.20). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 534,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

