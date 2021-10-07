$1.13 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. 225,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.