0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $792,559.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00234417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00101916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

