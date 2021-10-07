$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

