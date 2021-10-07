$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.