-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 196,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,176. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

