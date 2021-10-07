$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $899.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

