$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Envista reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 51.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $518,000.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $40.47. 1,827,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Envista has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.