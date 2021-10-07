$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $7,181,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 648,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,110. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

