$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.24. Maxar Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 623,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,742.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.