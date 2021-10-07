$0.11 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

