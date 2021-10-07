$0.09 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

