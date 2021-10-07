-$0.09 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,643. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

