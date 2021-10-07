-$0.06 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $19,950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

