-$0.03 EPS Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEMrush.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,222,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,185.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 2,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

