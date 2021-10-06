ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.80 or 0.99988547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.24 or 0.06299698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.