Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 490 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 448.86.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.