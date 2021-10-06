Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

