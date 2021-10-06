Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 260.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,008. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

