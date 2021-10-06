Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,457,400 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 10,127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.32.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
