Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,457,400 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 10,127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

