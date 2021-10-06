Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.89. Zepp Health shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Zepp Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $556.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

