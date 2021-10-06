Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,427,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 1,081.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,286 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,468,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 523,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zanite Acquisition by 110.1% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

ZNTE stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Zanite Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

