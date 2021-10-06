Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to “Buy”

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MPB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,089. The company has a market cap of $317.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 299,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

