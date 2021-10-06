Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to “Buy”

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

FTK opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

